Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Sokoto Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, will on Friday administer oath of office on the sole administrators of the 23 local governments area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the state government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, and made available to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Recalled that the former governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, extended the tenure of the previous local government chairmen after the completion of their constitutional guarantee of two years.

Upon completion of his tenure and assumption of office of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the affected chairmen voluntarily left their different positions which paved pay for the appointment of sole administrators by the governor to fill the vacuum created by the ousted chairmen.

The statement however disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony will hold at the state government house at exactly 3:30 pm.

