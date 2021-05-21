Sokoto flags off Tuberculosis awareness and testing campaign against animal disease

The Sokoto State Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development in collaboration with Zoetis Alpha Nigeria has flagged off bovine tuberculosis awareness and testing campaign to improve livestock production in the State.

Flagging off the Campaign at Fakon Idi area in Sokoto North local government area, Commissioner of the Ministry in the State, Professor Abdulkadir Junaidu, described the campaign as timely, considering how the incident keeps rising especially among pastoralists.

Professor Junaidu said according to World Health Organization, WHO report (2020) Turbaculosis was found all over the countries of the world and an estimated 10 million people fell ill with the disease worldwide.

” 5.6 million people among those that fell ill were men, 3.2 million were women and 1.2 million children. Sadly, 1.4 million people died from TB including 208,000 people with HIV, thus making the disease one of the top 10 causes of death and the leading cause from a single infectious agent above HIV/AIDs,” the Commissioner said.

He however explained that Bovine Tuberculosis contribute to about 10% of the general disease burden and controlling it will go a long way in tackling the menace of the disease.

He urged government and Institutions at all level to embrace the concept of one health approach to help eliminate Turbaculosis and other zoonotic diseases among communities.

According to him, the Sokoto State Government under his Ministry had renewed more commitments as over 100 veterinarians were placed at the forefront on farms, an abattoir and clinics to assist in the fight against infectious diseases that are economically relevant as well as public health importance, ” this has earned us recognition nationally for the promptness in disease reporting and clinical Veterinary services.”

Professor Junaidu thanked the Zoetis Alpha, Nigeria for choosing Sokoto to be the first to have this kind of intervention.

He appeals to the company to establish a transboundary animal disease laboratory at Illela border to assist in curbing Transborder diseases that are likely coming into the country through Niger Republic.

The Commissioner added that Sokoto State would remain focused on responding to all challenges that affect livestock productivity and health in line with the best practices for meaningful development in the state.

He also urged benefitting Fulani communities to take advantage of the program and vaccinate their cattle and ensure healthy animals across the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the representative of Zoetis Alpha, Nigeria, Dr Ada Ogwuchi, said Bovine Tuberculosis Awareness campaign become necessary in order to improve livestock production in Sub-Saharan African countries.

Dr Ogwuchi said their company is operating in over 100 countries and have 27 different manufacturers and about 300 products.

He added that the company has over 2.6 billion dollars and operating in 3 African countries of Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Dr Ogwuchi said in Nigeria they have their testing centres at Kaduna, Jos in Plateau State and Ibadan in Oyo State.

In a paper presented by Dr Ogwuchi, he recommended that livestock Farmers should test animals for TB and other diseases before buying from owners to certify TB free animals for sustainable animals health.

He explained that government should ensure that farmers and veterinarians have access to quality products as one of the way to curb the menace of Bovine Tuberculosis.

Also Deputy Head of Diseases Surveillance and Control, Ministry of Animal Health, Dr Attahiru Ahmad Rufa’i, presented a paper on the impact of Bovine Tuberculosis on human health.

He explained that over 460,000 of the disease is recorded annually in Nigeria, and 39 die from 100,000 every year.

Also in his remarks, the Chairman Sokoto North local government, Mustapha Shehu, who was represented by his Vice, Alhaji Nasiru Bello, commended the organizers for choosing their Council for the sensitization.

He assured Sokoto North of more commitments to support the Ministry’s programme and policies for sustainable animals health in the area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Sokoto flags off Tuberculosis Sokoto flags off Tuberculosis

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Sokoto flags off Tuberculosis Sokoto flags off Tuberculosis