Sokoto flags off construction of modern sports arena 

Sokoto State government has commenced the construction of a modern sports arena at the cost of N1.7bn to improve on the sporting activities within the state.

The managing director of the construction company, Qualitrends GS Company, Architect Usman Bajini, said the projects when completed will accommodate all the indoor sporting activities such as lawn tennis, hockey, badminton, squash among others.

He described the project which was awarded to the firm by the state government at the cost of N1.7bn, will be delivered within the time frame of 12 months, saying it is not only useful for sporting activities but also other social gatherings.

“This project when completed will include a standard or modern stadium in which the field is designed to accommodate standard soccer and other indoor activities.

“The stadium is designed to accommodate 5,000 sittings with additional 6,000 people with a provision for VIP sittings in it.

“The sports arena was awarded at the cost of N1.250bn while the indoor site was awarded at the cost of 450m naira which brings the total cost to N1.7bn.

“It is going to be an Olympic size stadium which the country can use in hosting of international sporting events such as All African Games, Commonwealth Games among others.”

Also speaking, the site supervisor from the state ministry of works, Engineer Halilu Ladan says the materials being used by the contractor are all certified to be genuine.

He said the project is completed will be another source of revenue for the state as a sport now is said to be serious business.

Also speaking, the state chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalist, Comrade Isa Abubakar Shuni, who led members of the council on the spot assessment described the project as worthwhile.

He reiterated that the achievement recorded within the six weeks of mobilisation is encouraging, advising the contractor not to rest on its oars.

He commended the state government for the location of the project which he says will quicken the development of the area

The chairman, however, advised youths to embrace sporting events as a business. He said the era of taking sport as ordinary events is gone.

He also appealed to the state government to use the project as a source of revenue by maximizing the place for the benefits of the nation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sokoto flags off construction of modern sports arena