Sokoto: Embrace nation-building, Gov Aliyu charges Corps members

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has called on members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to enhance their positive impact on society and uphold the ideals of nation-building.

The governor gave the charge on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch A Stream II corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wamakko, Wamakko Local Government Area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development, Engr. Mustapha Muhammad, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of corps members. He urged them to view their deployment to Sokoto as a divine opportunity to serve and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He encouraged the corps members to steer clear of social vices such as cultism, drug abuse, and any form of misconduct, stressing that their conduct during the service year would shape both their future and the nation’s collective progress.

The governor lauded the NYSC for its pivotal role in mentoring Nigerian youths and aligning them with national policies and developmental goals. He emphasized the scheme’s contributions to unity, patriotism, and grassroots development.

“The NYSC remains one of the strongest forces uniting our youths across ethnic, religious, and cultural divides,” he noted. “Your service continues to drive socio-economic transformation through community-based initiatives.”

Welcoming the new corps members to the “Seat of the Caliphate,” Governor Aliyu commended their patriotism and urged them to embrace the rigours of the three-week orientation programme with discipline and dedication.

“History will remember you for answering the noble call to serve. The orientation course demands strength, discipline, tolerance, and sacrifice. These are the building blocks of future success,” he said.

Governor Aliyu also directed security agencies and community leaders to provide a safe and supportive environment for corps members throughout their service year. He reiterated his administration’s focus on youth empowerment through skill acquisition and entrepreneurship, aimed at harnessing their potential for the state’s economic growth.

In his address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Yakubu Usman, urged corps members to adapt to the regimented camp lifestyle and maintain high standards of discipline. He said the orientation programme was designed to equip them for the demands of national service.

Usman also encouraged them to actively participate in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which he described as a gateway to self-reliance and sustainable livelihood.

The coordinator expressed gratitude to Governor Aliyu and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for their consistent support of the NYSC scheme in the state.

The oath of allegiance was administered by Magistrate Hadijia Muazu Jodi, who represented the State Chief Judge, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa.