Sokoto deploys medical team to Bodinga over deadly fever outbreak

The Sokoto State Government has deployed emergency medical personnel, drugs and other essential supplies to Bodinga Local Government Area following reports of a suspected fever outbreak that has claimed lives and left several residents ill, particularly in Sifawa community.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Wurno, said the government had activated emergency response measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further casualties.

Wurno disclosed this on Saturday, confirming reports of fatalities and the deployment of medical personnel and supplies to the affected communities.

He said the intervention was aimed at ensuring that affected residents received prompt treatment while strengthening efforts to prevent the spread of the suspected disease.

The commissioner expressed concern that some victims had died after receiving treatment within their communities without first accessing formal healthcare services.

He urged residents to seek medical attention immediately whenever they noticed symptoms of the suspected fever, rather than resorting to self-medication or traditional remedies.

According to him, the government had also intensified community sensitisation to encourage the early reporting of suspected cases.

“We have mobilised emergency health personnel and dispatched drugs and other essential medical supplies to the affected communities to ensure that those who are ill receive the necessary attention,” he said.

Wurno appealed to community members to cooperate with health workers and promptly take anyone exhibiting symptoms to the nearest health facility.

Similarly, the Chairman of Bodinga Local Government Area, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Dingyadi, said the council was working closely with the State Ministry of Health and relevant federal and state agencies to contain the outbreak.

Dingyadi expressed optimism that the situation was being brought under control, noting that the local government was complementing the state government’s intervention.

Meanwhile, Comrade Nasir Sifawa has called on community leaders, government authorities and other stakeholders to intensify support for affected residents.

Describing the development as a serious humanitarian concern, Sifawa urged the relevant authorities to provide adequate medical assistance and take urgent steps to protect vulnerable members of the communities.

The suspected outbreak has raised concerns about access to timely healthcare in the affected communities, particularly the need for early diagnosis, effective disease surveillance and adequate medical supplies.

However, the specific disease responsible for the reported fever, the number of confirmed cases and the actual death toll have yet to be established.

Health authorities are expected to sustain surveillance and investigate the cause of the outbreak as efforts continue to contain the situation.

Residents have been advised to report suspected cases promptly and seek treatment at recognised health facilities.