Sokoto: CP seeks credible, effective collaboration with residents

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Kamaldeen Kola Okunlola, has called on citizens and residents of the state to give credible and effective collaboration to the police to aid security in the state.

The Commissioner stated this as part of his effort to gain the confidence of members of the communities, whom he had earlier promised to work with and to fight the rising insecurity in the state.

According to a statement signed by the image maker of the command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, who disclosed that the Commissioner stated this on Tuesday when he visited Gudu, Binji and Silame Local Governments Areas where some parts of the areas were affected by banditry attack and kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police in his remark while addressing various communities, commend the efforts of sister agencies and the vigilante groups for their tremendous cooperation with the police.

He, however, noted that members of the communities have a crucial role to play to disseminate credible information to the police about bad elements who connive with these miscreants to carry out crimes.

Okunlola further explained some of the effort made by the Inspector-General of Police by deploying units of mobile personnel and 25 brand new vehicles promised by the governor of Sokoto State which he said, 15 of them are already on ground to support operation PUFF ADDER II.

The CP added that the mandate of community policing officers recruited from various communities is to partner with the police and to provide them with genuine information.

The CP while addressing officers in various divisions from the four local government areas visited, commended their efforts and resilience in carrying out their duty and further reiterates the need for more hard work as community stakeholders count on them. He urged all officers to be at alert and fortify their stations.

The tour had in attendance the Deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations DCP James Nwokolo, Area Commander Wamakko, Commander Operation PUFF ADDER II, 2ic PMF 7, OC SIB, OC Anti Kidnapping, OC Anti Robbery, OC provost and other tactical commanders of the command.

