Sokoto CP reads riot act to SARS, tactical commanders

Sequel to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, on the reforms of tactical squads of the Force, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, on Wednesday, held a conference with his management team, Commanders of tactical squads and Men of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and other tactical squads of the Command.

The CP warned and drew the attention of the officers on the recent trends of the illegal operations and unprofessional conducts of some personnel of SARS and other tactical squads of the Command.

Having digested every word of the directives and guidelines issued by the IGP, the CP enjoined Officers to get more acquainted with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), code of conduct and rule of engagement establishing the squads, in order to checkmate the excesses of the squads.

The CP further warned the tactical squad against the invasion of privacy, an unauthorised search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. The CP further banned the officers from carrying out any form of routine patrols, stop and search, mounting of roadblocks and other conventional low-risk duties as directed by the IGP and unequivocally charged tactical squads to desist from embarking on any operation that is short of professionalism.

A statement signed by the Command spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, said the Commissioner urged the officers to be careful, professional and civil while discharging their primary duties and assured of routine and unscheduled monitoring of the activities of tactical squads in the Command.

