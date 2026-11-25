The Sokoto State Police Commissioner, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, has urged 34 newly promoted officers to demonstrate greater commitment, discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.
Shaffa gave the charge while decorating the officers, who were elevated from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), at a ceremony held at the command headquarters.
He described their promotion as a recognition of their hard work, dedication and commitment to service, urging them to see the elevation as an opportunity to contribute more to policing and security in the state.
According to him, the new ranks come with greater responsibilities, which require renewed dedication and a stronger commitment to the fight against crime.
The commissioner urged the officers to remain disciplined, loyal and professional, stressing the need for them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the police authorities.
He also commended the Inspector-General of Police for approving the promotions, describing the gesture as a morale booster that would encourage officers to perform better.
Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, DSP Sulaiman Mada expressed appreciation to the commissioner and the command’s management team for the recognition.
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He assured that the newly promoted officers would remain committed to the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force and uphold the responsibilities attached to their new ranks.
The ceremony was attended by members of the command’s management team, senior officers, colleagues and family members of the promotees.
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