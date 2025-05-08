Sokoto CP pledges open-door policy, stronger media relations

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, has reiterated the importance of a cordial relationship between the police and the media, pledging an open-door policy and regular engagement with journalists in the state.

Speaking during an interactive session with executive members of the correspondent chapel in Sokoto who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday, the CP expressed deep appreciation for their presence, describing the media as “one of the greatest partners in policing.”

He acknowledged the crucial role the media plays in bridging the gap between security agencies and the public.

“In my career, I once served as the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, and I enjoyed a very fruitful relationship with the media.

“Some of you here today were part of that journey, and I believe that relationship will continue to flourish,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that security operations often require flexibility and appreciated the media’s understanding of the rescheduling of the meeting.

“Sometimes, sudden security-related events demand our attention, but we remain committed to maintaining open communication with the press,” he said.

He emphasised that constructive criticism from the media was welcome and necessary for the force to improve.

“Don’t keep quiet when you see lapses. Speak out, let me know. With over 4,000 officers under my watch, I know not all will behave the same. It’s my duty, like a father, to correct them where necessary,” he said.

The CP encouraged reporters to reach out to him directly or through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), describing the PPRO as a capable spokesperson who communicates with his full backing.

Addressing the impact of social media on public communication, the CP stressed the importance of traditional media.

“In 2010 and 2011, we didn’t have the kind of social media reach we do now. But today, information spreads quickly, and that’s why we prefer to communicate clearly through recognised and conventional media channels,” he added.

He also spoke about plans to revive informal social gatherings with journalists to foster a more relaxed and personal relationship, similar to what he practiced during his days as a PPRO.

The CP concluded by thanking the journalists for their continued support and expressed optimism about building stronger ties going forward.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the chapel, Mr Ankeli Emmanuel, emphasize on the needs for the command to have a cordial relationship with the media.

He assured the CP that the chapel is ready to work with the command in its effort to checkmate crime and other criminal activity in the state.

