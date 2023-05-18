The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, has commended officers of the Command for exhibiting high sense of professionalism as they rejected the sum of N800,000 bribe and intercepted copper wires in the state.

This is according to a press statement signed by the command public relations officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in the state on Thursday evening.

The statement further said the Command and other security agencies in the state warn against any unwanted act before, during and after the upcoming inauguration of new government in the state.

According to the statement, “in pursuance of his mandate as the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, the command under the leadership of CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, on 13/05/2023 at about 0600hrs, a team of detectives attached to Bodinga Police Station on visibility policing intercepted the following suspects : Rabiu Bala, Shafiu Namadi, Laminu Salisu and Muhammad Rabiu all of Bodinga in Sokoto and Jega LG of Kebbi respectively with Copper wires reasonably suspected to have been stolen from a transformer.

“Upon investigation, they confessed to have criminally conspired with one Habibu Namadi and vandalized a transformer located at Kauran Mido Area in Bodinga and removed its copper with intent to sale it to one Ibrahim Usman of Jega LG of Kebbi State who facilitated the transport money and tools to perpetrate the act. Investigation is in progress.

“In the same vein on 17/05/2023, policemen on patrol attached to DOPS Sokoto along Birnin Kebbi road equally intercepted a Sharon Vehicle, dark blue in colour with Reg. No. KSF356 Lagos, loaded with twelve rolls of copper wires suspected to be from an electric pole.

“The suspect includes one Rufa’i Sani , Yusha’u Abubakar and Ahmadu Bello on interrogation by the police attempted to bribe them with the sum of eight hundred thousand naira #800,000 to allow passage.

“The policemen collected the money as exhibit and brought the suspects with their vehicle to the State Criminal and Investigation Departments for discreet investigation”

Meanwhile, the command is sounding a serious warning to unpatriotic citizens destroying government infrastructure and at the same time warning political parties affiliates against the upcoming inauguration to desist from any attempt to perpetrate unwanted act before, during and after the inauguration.

The statement said the police in conjunction with all security agencies will collaborate effectively to decisively dealt with anyone that attempts to lay an attack on innocent civilians under the guises of whatsoever reason.

The Command is equally assuring members of the public that it will sustain its tempo in vigorous patrol and raiding of criminal hideouts until the good people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE