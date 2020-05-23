Sokoto COVID-19 Taskforce implores Muslims to abide by Sultan’s directives

The Sokoto State Chairman Taskforce against COVID-19, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has urged residents of the state to take cognizance of social distance and other medical experts advice while celebrating this year’s eid-el-Fitri festival.

The Tasks Force chairman who is also the state Commissioner for health stated while addressing a press conference in the state on Friday.

He disclosed that Sokoto state in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), The World Health Organization (WHO) and many other stakeholders have been working round the clock to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

He said, “our innovative approach of the 3Ts (Trace, Test and Treat) has been proactive and effective in aligning the various stages of identification, testing and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases in the State.

“As at today, Sokoto State has increased its total number of tests with an additional twenty test from 589 to 609 with all the twenty tests returned negative.

“Also, the number of positive patients remains 113 with total positive case stands at 25. The total negative case also increased from 466 on Tuesday, 19/05/2020, to 486 on Wednesday, 20/05/2020, while the total number of people discharged so far remains 75.

“The number of fatalities recorded in the state also stands at 13 while the total number of pending test in the state is 10 as at same day.

He further said, “equally, we have added another 40 Beds Building at Infectious Disease Hospital Amanawa, as COVID-19 Isolation Centre build and furnished by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration”

Meanwhile, as the world celebrates Eid-Fitr, he reminds the good people of Sokoto State, especially the Muslim Ummah to adhere with the position taken by His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar and other stake-holders, on the need to observe the Eid-Fitr congregation prayers at various Juma’at mosques in compliance with other safety protocols.

“We are appealing to the general public that this is not the best time to embark on festive visitation; rather, we encourage you to make use of social media or any other means of communication to extend best wishes to fellow Muslim Ummah and loved ones.

“But where the visitation became necessary social distancing, use of face mask and constant use of sanitizers at interval should be applicable”.

He commends the state Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for all the interest and the support he gave to the health sectors which he said was geared towards ensuring the health and wellbeing of the good people of Sokoto State.

“I would also like to appreciate the Sultanate Council and His Eminence the Sultan Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar for his leadership in these challenging times.

“We also thank security personnel and the media for their support in this fight and urge them to continue by providing our team with vital information that will assist us in contact tracing and case search”.

The commissioner further appeals to all Muslim Ummah to pray for the state and country in general during the Eid-Fitr festival for Allah’s intervention for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

