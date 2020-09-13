Sokoto Commissioner, Aliyu Goronyo, emerges as new PDP Chairman

A serving Commissioner in the ministry of solid minerals in Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu Goronyo has been elected as the new chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State.

Alhaji Goronyo was elected at the state congress held at Ginginya Stadium, replaced the former two-term chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma who finished his two-term in the office on Sunday.

Announcing the result in the early hours of Sunday morning, the chairman committee of the state Congress, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi said the total number of 2250 delegates were accredited.

He further added that all the executives emerged through consensus but stressed that the delegates have to vote to affirm their emergence.

ALSO READ: Yoruba Summit Group issues red alert on Nigeria

In another development, the chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State and former governor in the state Dahaltu Attahiru Bafarawa as we ad his supporters were conspicuously absent at the Congress.

Tribune Online gathered that Bafarawa absence was not unconnected to the manner the new executives emerged as well as the complaints of been shut out of the party affairs from the ward and local government congresses held earlier.

The party’s congress which produced the newly elected party executives to man the affairs of the party for the next four years from the ward, local governments and the state executives.

Others who emerged along with Goronyo are Alhaji Aliyu FC deputy chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Dangwaggo vice-chairman North, Alhaji Sule AP vice chairman South, Alhaji Nasiru Bafarawa vice-chairman East.

Others are Zaki Bashire secretary-general, Murtala Abdukadir Daniya Treasurer, Abubakar Danfuloti Financial Secretary, Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa Publicity Secretary, Babangida Kakaki Assistant Publicity Secretary.

Other includes China Shuni Organising Secretary, Bello Wakili Legal adviser, Kulu Yar Sarduana Women leader, Mustapha Binji Youth leader, Nasiru Dankware Auditor general.

In an acceptance speech, Aliyu Goronyo pledged that he would promote inclusiveness during his tenure.

Speaking also Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal charged the new executives to be loyal to the party.

He promised to support the new executives to succeed in their assignment saying the unity of purpose must be their watchword.