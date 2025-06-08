Sokoto budget director, Buhari Umar’s fiscal reforms earn national spotlight

The Director of Budget in the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Buhari Umar has been named the 2024 Most Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year by Champion Newspapers.

The award, announced this week, recognises Umar’s exceptional leadership in public finance management, transparency, and policy execution, marking him as one of Nigeria’s standout figures in modern governance.

In a statement by the Commissioner at the Ministry, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayana, on Sunday, described the honour as a “well-earned tribute to a man who has made excellence his standard and service his calling.”

“Under Umar’s stewardship, the Sokoto State budgeting process has undergone significant transformation, aligning fiscal strategies with development goals and improving socio-economic outcomes across the state.

Known for his discipline and analytical depth, Umar has consistently promoted prudent resource allocation and transparency in public expenditure. His name now stands tall among the giants who have reshaped the story of public service in Nigeria,” Dr. Zayana said.

A Fellow of the Les-Aspin Center for Governance & Anti-corruption in Washington, D.C., USA, Umar is widely respected for his visionary approach to participatory governance and people-centred policy design. He has earned a reputation for staying calm under pressure while delivering measurable results.

His recognition by Champion Newspapers comes at a time when state governments across Nigeria are under increasing pressure to improve financial accountability and deliver inclusive growth.

Citizens note that Umar’s work in Sokoto could serve as a model for other states aiming to strengthen their budgeting systems and achieve better alignment with national development goals.

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning joins other stakeholders in congratulating Umar, describing him as “a shining star, a tireless reformer, and an enduring symbol of what it means to serve with honour and integrity.”

The ministry also expressed confidence in Umar’s continued contributions to sustainable development in Sokoto and beyond.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE