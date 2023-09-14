In what seems like a resurgence of insecurity in some parts of Sokoto State, suspected armed bandits have reportedly launched an attack in Giyawa village, Goronyo local government area of the state, where four people were killed and 18 others were reportedly abducted.

Goronyo local government is one of the local governments in the troubled Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto State.

Speaking while confirming this incident, Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmed Rufai, confirmed that eighteen persons were initially abducted by the assailants and carted away with other valuables, including livestock.

He said seven of the abducted victims later escaped and returned to their community, where many residents had fled for safety.

Other sources from the affected community claimed that over thirty people were abducted, but the police maintained that only eleven people were still with the attackers.

He assured that the police are on the trail of the assailants and are making efforts to ensure normalcy is restored in the affected community and environment.

