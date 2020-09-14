Sokoto attorney-general gets Life Bencher Award by Body of Benchers

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Sokoto State, Hon Sulaiman Usman (SAN), was on Monday, conferred with the highly esteemed award of a Life Bencher by the Body of Benchers.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed by Emeka Ozoani (SAN), on behalf of the committee of friends to the Commissioner.

They described the attorney general of Sokoto State as a nobleman who practice his profession with pure heart and professionalism.

It will be recalled that the Body of Benchers is a body of the highest legal distinction in Nigeria. Regulating the legal profession including setting standards for admitting into legal profession persons that have been found fit and proper to practice as Solicitors and Barristers as well as maintaining the discipline of lawyers are amongst its statutory responsibilities.

