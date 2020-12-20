Sokoto appoints commissioners as heads of Qur’anic Schools’ Old Boys Associations

Sokoto State government has inaugurated Old Boys Associations for Qur’anic schools across the state, with serving commissioners heading the associations in their alma mater.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the State Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Dr Umar Altine DandinMahe explained that this was part of the state government’s plan to reposition the Quar’anic and Islamiyya schools by the next two years.

According to him, the government had adopted the Indonesia Pondok Models of almajiri system of education which suit the religious and culture of the state.

He further explained that the system consists of four components which were vocational skills, Islamic morality, integration and forming of old boys associations for Qur’anic schools.

DandinMahe noted that already, the process has reached the appreciable stage. He further explained that the adoption of the Indonesian system of Islamiyya was part of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration efforts in modernizing Islamiyya system of education.

The chairman of the occasion and District head of Kware, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan Iya who was represented by Alhaji Ahmad Balarabe described the inauguration of the Quar’anic shools Old Boys Associations in the state as a right step in the right direction.

However, the Sarkin Malam Sokoto, Malam Yahaya Na Malam Boyi commended the state government for its efforts to modernize Quar’anic and Islamiyya schools in the state.

Some of the commissioners include that of Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Bello Abubakar Guiwa who is the chairman, Ma’ahad Malam Faruku Quar’anic School Old Boys.

Commissioner of Animals and Fisheries Development, Prof Abdulkadir Usman Junaidu was appointed chairman, Ma’ahad Malam Haliru Alkalin Waziri while Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Alh Mainasara Ahmad was appointed the chairman, Ma’ahad Malam Malam Quar’anic School Old Boys.

