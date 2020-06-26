Sokoto APC commends Buhari over dissolution of NWC

The Sokoto State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), has welcomed the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomole led National Working Committee (NWC), of the party by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party on Thursday. A statement signed by the state chairman of the party, Honourable Isa Saqid Acida, expressed happiness in the decision [...]

The Sokoto State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), has welcomed the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomole led National Working Committee (NWC), of the party by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party on Thursday.

A statement signed by the state chairman of the party, Honourable Isa Saqid Acida, expressed happiness in the decision to dissolve the working committees, urging the party to select people of proving character as members of the caretaker committee

“The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to express its happiness with the step taken by the party’s National Executive Committee in dissolving the National Working Committee (NWC).

“We equally congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the appropriate and timely action to save the party from disintegration.

“We have no doubt that the action will bring about sanity in the party and weed out bad eggs who have been more of stumbling blocks than the assets that they are supposed to be.

“We in the Sokoto State APC, are particularly pleased that we have been relieved of people who abused our goodwill and used our mandate to serve our opponents and work against our party’s interest.

We strongly believe that such people do not deserve a place in the APC government and should, therefore, be flushed from all offices they presently occupy.

“We appeal to the party’s highest decision-making body to select and appoint people of proven integrity into the Caretaker Committee, in order to avoid pitfalls of the past, where members engaged in pursuing their personal agenda, rather than the party’s collective interest” he added.

