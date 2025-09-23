Sokoto APC Chairman declares Senators Lamido, Gada politically irrelevant

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has declared Senators Ibrahim Lamido and Abubakar Umar Gada politically irrelevant, accusing them of betrayal and opportunism.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto on Monday, Achida dismissed claims that Senator Lamido, who represents Sokoto North on the platform of the APC, is leading a faction of the party in the state.

He said Sokoto remains a hospitable state but warned that its generosity should not be repaid with disloyalty.

“Senator Ibrahim Lamido is not from Sokoto State; he is from Zamfara. If he wishes to contest the 2027 elections, he should do so in his home state. He is welcome to live here like any other law-abiding Nigerian, but certainly not as a political representative of our people,” Achida stated.

The APC chairman accused Lamido of waging a relentless internal battle against the party and attacking its leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

“How on earth can Lamido insult Senator Wamakko? That was the final red line. Senator Wamakko made it possible for him to be a senator. His betrayal is unforgivable,” Achida said, insisting that Lamido’s political career is “finished.”

He further described Lamido as a “political liability” who failed to deliver his polling unit and local government in the 2023 general elections.

“We gave him the platform, we gave him the structure, and he turned against us. He has bitten the very hand that fed him. Both the APC and the people have disowned him,” Achida added.

Turning to Senator Gada, who recently claimed to have moved APC members into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Achida said he has no political relevance in Sokoto.

“In the 2023 governorship election, Gada got just over 3,500 votes across the entire state. That is less than what a strong candidate gets in one ward. He has no base and no future in Sokoto politics,” the chairman declared.

Achida stressed that the APC in Sokoto remains united and strong under Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and the leadership of Senator Wamakko.

“Our party is not under any threat from these self-serving individuals. The real APC is intact, working, and delivering dividends of democracy to the people,” he maintained.

Efforts to reach Senators Lamido and Gada for comments were unsuccessful, as their aides declined to respond but promised to issue a statement after consultations.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE