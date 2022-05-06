Sokoto 2023: Former Transport minister, Yusuf Suleiman, obtains APC guber form

A former Minister of Transportation, Honourable Yusuf Suleiman, has officially joined the Gubernatorial contest in Sokoto State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former minister according to a press statement signed by Hassan Sahabi Sayinnawal, the special assistant to the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, collected his expression of interest form at the party headquarters on Friday.

The nomination form was obtained on his behalf by Honourable Mustapha Maigandi.

A source within the APC in Sokoto State who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity confirmed that with the entrance of the former minister, APC currently boasts of four aspirants in the state.

Others according to him include Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, representing Sokoto East, Honourable Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, a member of the House of Representatives representing Illela/Gwadabawa Federal Constituency and Abubakar Abdullahi respectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Former Transport minister Former Transport minister

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Former Transport minister Former Transport minister