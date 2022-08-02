SOKAPU president resigns, joins Kaduna gubernatorial race

The President of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake, has resigned from his position to join the Kaduna State governorship race under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

He dropped the hint at SOKAPU’s secretariat in Kaduna on Tuesday, saying he has to answer the clarion call of the majority of people who urged him to join the governorship race.

”What you’ve been hearing is now confirmed that I have answered the clarion call of the people and by at larger people of Kaduna State that I should contest for the gubernatorial election come 2023.

”I have answered this call having observed what has gone on for a very long time within my period as SOKAPU president and I have seen the way insecurity has taken over the entire state, criminals freely crossing our borders and come into our state and killed, destroyed our farmlands and get away with it, adding, I feel leadership can be fixed those things.

”Since there is an opportunity for me to offer myself to render leadership in this category and by our constitutional provision I know the essence of government is security, well-being and welfare of the people,” he said.

He said he is ready to work hard and showcase himself to the people of Kaduna State and he’s ready to give an inclusive leadership that will entrench fair play, justice and equity to the entire people if elected.

”When we’ve leadership that entrench fair play, justice, equity it won’t matter where you come from, it won’t matter your religious affiliation or the region you come from all that will matter is quality leadership and coming from SOKAPU as their leader I want to extend that kind of leadership style to the entire state,” has said.

Meanwhile, Mr Dio Maisamari, his vice has taken over as the new SOKAPU president.