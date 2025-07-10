SOGHIN urges FG to address increasing cases of viral hepatitis, liver cancer

THE Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Nigeria (SOGHIN) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the increasing prevalence of viral hepatitis and liver cancer in the country, along with the associated impacts on the health and socioeconomic well-being of Nigerians.

They stated that, due to the unavailability of liver transplantation services in Nigeria and the prohibitive costs associated with accessing these services abroad, the treatment and management of viral hepatitis and liver cancer in Nigeria should be subsidized.

In a communiqué signed by Prof. Abdulfatai Olokoba and Dr. Abubakar Maiyaki, the president and secretary general of SOGHIN, respectively, they noted the declining priority and the lackadaisical attitude of the respective governments regarding funding for the diagnosis, treatment, and research of viral hepatitis and liver cancer in the country.

It was at the end of its 17th scientific conference and annual general meeting with the theme “Climate Change and Gastrointestinal Health”.

While acknowledging the deteriorating state of insecurity and the mass exodus of highly skilled health professionals, including gastroenterologists and endoscopy nurses, seeking better opportunities abroad, they urged governments at all levels to adopt the World Health Organization (WHO) strategy aimed at achieving the eradication of viral hepatitis by 2030.

They announced that the establishment of Nigeria’s first liver transplant program could be achieved through the strengthening of the partnership among SOGHIN, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), the African Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Cancer Consortium (AHPBCC), the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), and the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS).

They urged the Federal Government to address quackery in the healthcare sector, particularly concerning the management of gastrointestinal diseases, including the diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis.

In order to ensure the safety of Nigerians throughout the nation, they emphasized that the Federal Government should tackle the issue of brain drain by establishing favourable conditions for healthcare workers, creating well-paying jobs, providing adequate funding for the health sector, and offering local incentives to reverse the current trend as well as to implement more effective reforms.

The experts also warned that climate change impacts gastrointestinal health in Nigeria and exerts a tremendous burden on health systems and the economy.

