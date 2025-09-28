Socioeconomic factors significantly influencing use of cannabis among youths ―Akueme

Ngozi Akueme is a Nigeria-trained medical doctor undergoing further training in internal medicine at the One Brooklyn Health, NY, USA. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, she spoke on the association between marijuana with gastroesophageal reflux disease and its complications, which are far-reaching among youths, whose use of cannabis have been on the steady rise.

You’ve been vocal about youth health and substance use. What triggered your concern about cannabis use?

Growing up in Ile-Ife, a suburban town in western Nigeria, I remember often seeing young, mentally handicapped individuals roaming the streets. At the time, the common belief was that many of them had developed these conditions as a result of marijuanause and addiction. The psychological effects of marijuana have long been recognised, but there is more to be concerned about. Increasingly, both proven and unproven associations are being identified between cannabis use and adverse effects on other organs of the body.

You co-authored a study linking marijuana use to gastroesophageal reflux disease. Can you briefly share your key findings and what they mean for public health?

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a condition in which the stomach’s acidic contents repeatedly and abnormally flow back into the esophagus (food pipe), leading to irritation and symptoms such as heartburn. If left untreated over time, GERD can result in complications including esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus) and Barrett’s esophagus (a premalignant change that may progress to cancer).

In our study, we analysed data from the National Inpatient Sample (2016–2020) to examine the association between cannabis use and GERD complications. We found a significant link between marijuana use and adverse outcomes, particularly reflux esophagitis and Barrett’s esophagus.

From a public health perspective, these findings suggest that marijuana use may negatively impact the gastrointestinal system and contribute to serious GERD-related complications.

What are some short-term and long-term health effects of cannabis use that the average young person may not be aware of?

Generally, it causes Tachycardia (abnormally fast heart beat), high blood pressure, fast breathing, redness of the eyes, dryness of the mouth, increased appetite, abnormal eye movement, slurred speech, abnormal gait, difficulty with attention and memory, which can decreased academic and cognitive performance, slow reaction time, which may lead to accidents, anxiety or panic attacks, psychotic symptoms like hallucination or delusional behaviour.

On the long term, it has effects on the brain. It increases the risk of depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, especially among persons with a family history of mental illness or those who start using cannabis from their adolescence years. Early and heavy use leads to permanent reductions in IQ even after quitting. It also causes amotivational syndrome in which smokers lack motivation or drive. It can alsoresult in cannabis use disorder in which users become so dependent that they develop withdrawal symptoms like sleeping problems and cravings.

It also has effects on the respiratory system. Smoking cannabis may cause or worsen respiratory diseases like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It has also been linked to lung cancers.

Effects on cardiovascular system: Studies have found a link between cannabis smoking and myocardial infarction, stroke, and cardiac arrhythmias.

Effects on gastrointestinal system: Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome is a common syndrome which manifests as severe nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain associated with heavy or chronic cannabis use. Cannabis reduces gastrointestinal motility and delays gastric emptying, which may be related to its link with gastroesophageal reflux disease and its complications as highlighted by our study.

Effects on fertility: Though, it is said to enhance sexual performance, regular use may reduce sperm count and ovulation cycles.

Can you help us understand how cannabis contributes to complications like GERD or even affects skin health?

The effect of cannabis on the gut leading to the possible development of GERD and its complication have been explained by the following:

Relaxation of the lower esophageal sphincter: This is the muscle that closes the junction between the esophagus (food pipe) and stomach, thereby preventing stomach content to return into the food pipe. When this muscle relaxes, stomach content easily flowsbackwards into the food pipe, causing problems.

Slowing gastric emptying: Cannabis slows down forward movement of stomach content into the intestine, which may worsen reflux symptoms.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Cannabis have anti-inflammatory effect which may prevent pain in food pipe even as it is irritated by the gastric acidic fluid.With the absence of pain, more damage is done to the foodpipe leading to more complication.

Effect of cannabis on the skin: Cannabis contains irritants and free radicals that weaken collagen, an essential component of the skin. This leads to skin wrinkling and aging. It also increases the risk for skin inflammation, and skin disorders like acne and rosacea. Heavy cannabis use can weaken immune system and prevents wound healing.

Many people, particularly youths, believe cannabis is “natural” and therefore harmless. What would you say to young people who think it’s a safe recreational option?

The fact that cannabis is natural does not mean it is safe. Many recreational drugs also come from natural sources, yet all of them carry both benefits and risks. While cannabis is often considered safer than many other recreational drugs, it still poses significant risks. Therefore, it is generally advised to either abstain from use or consume it only in moderation.

From your experience both in Nigeria and the US, have you noticed any rising trends or changes in the pattern of cannabis use among youths?

There is a rising global trend in the use of cannabis, as demonstrated by various studies. In Nigeria, cannabis remains the most commonly used recreational drug, with about 10.6 million people reported by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to have used it in the past year, youths being the most affected group. Similarly, its use is on the rise in the United States, particularly following the legalisation of cannabis in several states.

Is there a connection between cannabis use and the rising cases of mental health conditions you see in clinics today?

The connection between cannabis and rising mental health disorders have been well established especially among young patients. To summarise, depression, anxiety, cognitive disorders, psychotic disorders, amotivational syndrome, dependence, have all been linked to cannabis use. Cannabis can also trigger or worsen existing mental conditions in an individual.

Do you think socioeconomic factors in Nigeria are driving more youths toward cannabis use? If so, how?

Socioeconomic factors in Nigeria significantly contribute to the increasing use of cannabis among youths. High levels of unemployment and financial hardship often push young people toward recreational drug use, with cannabis being a common choice due to its affordability and widespread availability. Weaknesses within law enforcement further exacerbate the problem, making regulation and control of the substance difficult. In addition, peer pressure, the influence of social media, curiosity, and widespread misconceptions about cannabis all play major roles in encouraging its use and potential addiction among Nigerian youths.

What role do you think schools, parents, and religious bodies should play in reducing cannabis use among young people?

Reducing cannabis use among youths requires a collaborative effort involving parents/guardians, schools, and religious institutions—three critical sources of direct learning and influence. These stakeholders must develop strategies that focus on primary prevention, secondary prevention, and rehabilitation.

Parents and guardians should initiate open discussions at home, set clear expectations, model positive behaviour, and establish consistent reward systems. Schools must adopt a stricter yet balanced approach that combines education, correction, and appropriate disciplinary measures. Meanwhile, religious institutions play a vital role by promoting moral values, offering mentorship, and providing a strong support system for both at-risk and affected youths.

How should policymakers in Nigeria tackle this growing trend? Do you advocate for stricter laws, more education, or both?

Tackling the growing trend of cannabis use among youths in Nigeria requires a multimodal approach. Education is central to raising awareness about the risks associated with cannabis use and shaping healthier choices. Law enforcement agencies must strengthen the implementation of existing regulations, ensuring that both traffickers and users are appropriately addressed, with an emphasis on rehabilitation for the latter. At the same time, the government should work to improve socioeconomic conditions—such as job creation and poverty alleviation—which can significantly reduce the vulnerability of young people and divert their attention away from recreational drug use.

What would be your message to young Nigerians who are either currently using cannabis or considering it?

If you’ve never used cannabis, it’s best to stay away from it. If you’ve already started, try to abstain or at least use it in moderation. If you’re struggling with addiction, seek help. Getting high can lead to serious consequences.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE