Social workers honour Adeleke, as governor pledges more life-enhancing projects for Osun people

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to promoting fairness, rewarding diligence, and strengthening social welfare systems that positively impact the lives of citizens across the state.

The governor made this statement during the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASOW) 50th Anniversary and 40th National Conference/Annual General Meeting held in Osogbo, where he was honored with the Distinguished Excellence Award for Social Development and Humanitarian Services.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the governor referred to social workers as “the backbone of the state’s progress and development.” He emphasized, “Our administration recognizes the vital role of workers as the true engine of development. We will continue to promote fairness, reward diligence, and strengthen social welfare systems that touch the lives of people across Osun State.”

During the event, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, the National President of NASOW, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to establish and inaugurate the Nigerian Council for Social Work. He noted, “The Act has been signed into law, but the council has not yet been constituted. Forming the council will ensure that qualified professionals are in charge, addressing quackery in the profession.”

Mustapha, while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the association, advocated social justice and the promotion of professional standards to support vulnerable populations across Nigeria. He shared, “Over the next few days, we will engage in thought-provoking discussions, share knowledge, and build partnerships. I’m confident this event will inspire us to reaffirm our commitment to social work’s core values: justice, solidarity, and service.”

The keynote speaker, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu, highlighted the vital role social workers play in Nigeria, particularly amid ongoing emergencies. She stated, “Our efforts might not be appreciated enough, but this should not deter us from our work. The government must be committed to ensuring that social workers’ welfare is adequately addressed.”

Edu also urged social workers to enhance their training to keep up with global standards. “We must focus on dedication and commitment to our jobs, regardless of whether we are adequately rewarded. Our work should be felt in society. We should strive to build stronger and more resilient communities alongside other professionals in different sectors,” she emphasized.

Lastly, the Osun State chairman of NASOW, Adeeyo Adesina, called on social work professionals to adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession.

He added, “More research needs to be conducted to explore ways the profession can consistently advance in this country.”