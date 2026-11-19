Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has described social work as a critical instrument for promoting human welfare, social justice and building a compassionate society.

Mutfwang said social workers played important roles in supporting vulnerable individuals, families and communities, particularly those affected by poverty, abuse, displacement, neglect and other social challenges.

The governor spoke on Wednesday in Jos at the opening of the 41st Annual National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), themed, “Co-Building Hope and Harmony: A Harambee Call to Unite a Divided Society.”

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He was represented at the event by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo.

The governor said although the contributions of social workers might not always attract public attention, their impact on families, communities and society remained significant.

He described social work as more than a profession, stressing that it represented a commitment to humanity and an important tool for building a fair and inclusive society.

Mutfwang also called for greater recognition of social welfare as a fundamental component of sustainable development, noting that investment in people’s wellbeing would contribute to peace, stability and national progress.

He said the theme of the conference underscored the need for collective responsibility and cooperation in addressing divisions and social challenges confronting Nigeria.

According to him, the country’s ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity should serve as a source of unity rather than become a basis for division.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, represented by the ministry’s Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Mrs Helen Ikem, also highlighted the importance of social workers in delivering effective humanitarian and social protection programmes.

Doro said social workers were instrumental in identifying vulnerable households, conducting needs assessments, managing cases, facilitating referrals, protecting children and other at-risk groups, as well as ensuring that government interventions reached intended beneficiaries.

He urged NASoW and its members to strengthen collaboration with the ministry in community engagement, safeguarding, grievance-redress mechanisms and monitoring the impact of social intervention programmes.

The minister stressed that the success of poverty reduction initiatives should be measured not only by the number of beneficiaries reached but also by improvements in their wellbeing, resilience and capacity for self-reliance.

He also called for stronger professional training, ethical standards and the integration of qualified social workers into social protection and humanitarian response systems at all levels of government.

Doro maintained that sustainable poverty reduction required collaboration among government institutions, professional associations, development partners and communities.

In his welcome address, NASoW National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, described the conference as an opportunity for members to examine national challenges, exchange professional knowledge, strengthen relationships and renew their commitment to advancing social work practice in Nigeria.

Mustapha welcomed delegates from across the country and beyond, saying their presence demonstrated their commitment to the profession.

He also addressed concerns about insecurity in Plateau State, urging participants not to allow exaggerated reports and negative perceptions to overshadow the state’s cultural heritage, hospitality, natural attractions and contributions to national development.

While acknowledging that security challenges required attention, he said sweeping narratives should not define the entire state and its people.

The NASoW president further identified poverty, unemployment, insecurity, displacement, inequality, social exclusion and weakening family and community support systems as challenges requiring collective action and responsive institutions.

He urged social workers to uphold human dignity, promote social justice, protect vulnerable populations, strengthen families and contribute to reconciliation and sustainable peace.

Other dignitaries at the conference included the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Caroline Dafur; Emir of Kanan, Alhaji Muhammadu Mu’azu; Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap; and President of the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW), Africa Region, Ms Toni Adeleke.

Established in 1975, NASoW is the umbrella professional body for social workers in Nigeria and a member of the International Federation of Social Workers.

The conference and annual general meeting are expected to conclude on Saturday.