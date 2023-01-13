Social Nation Africa, Mansa Musik Group partner AFRIMA for eighth edition in Senegal

AS all hands continue to be on deck to stimulate Africa’s creative economy, foremost industry players Social Nation Africa, alongside sister organisation Mansa Musik Group, has struck a strategic partnership with the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ahead of its much anticipated eighth edition aka ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal this weekend.

As part of their efforts to help bridge the gaps that prevent a rapid development of Africa’s creative industry, the pan-African organisation, with its home base in Cape Verde, is supporting the AFRIMA project with key human and financial resources to help achieve its objectives.

Noting that its support towards AFRIMA is in line with its operational philosophy, character and mission, Chief Executive Officer, Social Nation Africa, Samba Bathily, emphasised that the combined efforts towards the eighth AFRIMA is in the interests of the entire continent.

“Social Nation Africa shares AFRIMA’s commitment to showcasing Africa’s art and music in helping the continent write its own narrative. We’re excited to team up with a partner that is providing a platform for African artists to tell the stories of the continent’s progress and promise.

“Through our sister company Mansa Musik Group, we continue to intentionally commit to promote African artists and support the continent’s creative sector through content production in art, culture, music and film.

“The time is now, to recognise the vital role that the creative industry plays in job creation and in shaping the African identity, and a strategic partnership with AFRIMA will allow us to contribute to telling the stories of the continent’s ongoing positive social change and economic transformation,” Bathily explained.

Commenting on the development, AFRIMA’s Executive Producer and President, Mike Dada, said, “We have always mentioned that the work of rebuilding Africa is not one borne by political office holders. It’s left to you and I, every African, to poll our wits, resources and time together to help rebuild sector by sector. What we are doing with the eigth Edition will still be relevant even after 20 editions, because the effect on the creative sector is a cumulative one. We appreciate our partners Social Nation Africa and their sister organisation Mansa Musik for supporting the cause and giving back to the continent.”

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at www.afrima.org and take part in the events on social media platforms. The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC).

As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar.

The four-day event continues on Friday January 13, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar. The AMBS is Africa’s largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.





The eighth AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA music village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, tomorrow, January 14, the events will begin with main rehearsals, media engagements and a courtesy visit to the president of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a nominees exclusive party.

Finally, the eighth AFRIMA will wrap up on Sunday, at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, with the live Awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.