Social media vital tool for expression, economic growth, says US as it welcomes restoration of #Twitter in Nigeria

The United States government through the US Mission in Nigeria has welcomed the restoration of Twitter’s services by the Federal Government in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government had lifted the #TwitterBan following the agreement reached with the organisation to set up its office in Nigeria, pay tax to the Nigerian government and put in place measures to address abuse of the community rule by users.

The US Mission In Nigeria, in a statement on Thursday, expressed satisfaction with the development, saying social media was a vital tool for expression and economic growth.

“We welcome the restoration of Twitter’s services by the Government of Nigeria. Social media remains a vital tool for expression, information sharing, and economic growth.

“We are pleased that access for Nigerians is #BackOn and look forward to continuing to engage and grow with you here,” the statement read.

