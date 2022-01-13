Social media is the new oil ― Pamilerin Adegoke

As the world moves with trends, top social media strategist and influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke has described social media as the new oil, one which many major industry players need to tap into to create and disseminate content to global viewings.

Adegoke while speaking about the positive effect the social media platforms are having on Nigerian youths and their counterparts across the world, hinted that “Social media is pivotal to the success of many businesses across the globe, especially when it comes to entertainment as it pushes everything beyond borders.”

He added that with social media everyone gets to know about the happenings around the world.

He recalled the vital role social media played ” during the COVID-19 pandemic where major industries were shut and no physical activities held but with the advent of social media; a lot of virtually events held, entertainers did a whole lot of music push via the several social media platforms, top companies made use of this medium in advertising their products to millions of Nigerians both home and in the diaspora.:

He however mentioned ‘Love Wantiti’ as a typical example of a song that gained global mileage, describing it as a clear indication that the creative hub in Nigeria across music, movie has gained prominence and this is all thanks to social media.

