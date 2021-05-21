Social media is a good platform for business — Amearypearl

The need to utilise social media platforms to boost commercial activities has been advocated as a sure means entrepreneurs can expand the frontiers of budding businesses to increase profit.

The founder of House of Amearypearl, Engineer Mrs Shyllon Adeola, is a strong advocate of utilising social media platforms for profitable activities and not just a means of wasting time and human capital.

Amearypearl, as Adeola is popularly called, stated that social media remains a good platform for business if used properly.

“God bless the creator of all social media apps, you get to interact with all kinds of people all over the world who will patronise your business and you even get to be friends with some. It is unfortunate that some people do not use their social media handles well. Rather than utilise it well, they are careless to the extent that they block opportunities that can set them on the path of breakthrough.

Entrepreneurs should not fall in this trap because social media is a space where you don’t know who you are talking to and impressions matter in business,” she said.

She further said that women need to excel their potential especially in leadership wherever they are, even if it is on social media, adding that women are special beings and they tend to excel in the most critical aspect of life. She however warned that doing business on social media comes with its challenges. “My challenge is basically in having to literally do everything all by myself; posting goods, taking orders and having them sorted out for delivery.

“Another challenge is in having to attend to all my customers at the same time. If you spend too much time with one, another customer will complain that you are ignoring him or her.”

