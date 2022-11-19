Social media gives me high blood pressure, makes me angry — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that reading abusive messages hurled at him on social media gives him high blood pressure and at the same time trigger feelings of anger in him.

The former Lagos State governor disclosed this in a now viral video on social media.

According to the presidential hopeful, he stopped reading from social media when he discovered that he was always targeted and attacked on the new media platforms.

While speaking on how he stays updated with social media trends, he stated that he usually banks on his children or any of his employees to relay to him what has been said about him on social media, adding that if the comments become too negative, he will simply ask them to just forget it.

He said, “I don’t read social media anymore. They abused the hell out of me. If I read it, I get high blood pressure, I get angry. I don’t read it, No. If I want to hear anything, my children or any of my workers will tell me this one say this one. If I’m tired I will say please, forget it.”