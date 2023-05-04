Popular content creator and Muslim sermon influencer, AbdulQuadri AbdulKareem Ajibola, popularly known as Aridunnu met Abdulgafar Ahmad popularly known as Cute Abiola and other top celebrities during his pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The social influencer who is better recognized as Alfa youths said his visitation to the holy land is his fourth altogether while emphasizing that he loves to go there because he feels that’s the best place to pray to God.

Aridunnu enjoined Muslims who are financially stable to help others who are not financially buoyant complete one of the five pillars of Islam.

He said, “I have learnt to make sure that yearly I visit the house of God to seek refuge in Him and to pray for my family, friends and well wishers. It is not enough to just be going, I want to make sure that annually I sponsor people in this pilgrimage. May Allah (SWT) help me make this a reality.

Speaking on his passion about clerical activities, the Instagram influencer opined that aside from the heavenly gains, he finds pleasure praying for and motivating people to be successful.

“Whenever I see people sad, I’m always appalled knowing full well that they could do things right when they are close to God and do the right things.

The Instagram influencer also spoke about his friendship with comedian Cute Abiola adding that they’ve became friends before he became a celebrity because they were students of the same Arabic school.