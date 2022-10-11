Social impact programme, SkillUp, empowers 379 youths in Ibarapa 

SkillUp Ibarapa, a social impact initiative dedicated to empower youths across the Ibarapa Central/North constituency with profitable technical skills, has helped 379 secondary school finalists from Ibarapa begin acquiring Graphics Design and Content Writing skills.

The program helped these students to take their first steps to becoming sought after graphic designers and content writers through practical training sessions handled by seasoned Ibadan-based creative professionals, Mr Clement Adeeso and Mr Ola Olaoluwa.

The youth empowerment program which was designed and executed by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Oyo State Youth Parliament (2nd Assembly) representing Ibarapa Central/North State Constituency, Hon. Olatunji Oluwatobiloba Joel, lasted from Tuesday the 4th to Thursday the 6th of October 2022. It held across all public secondary schools in the constituency. These schools include Igboora High School, Igboora, Ayelogun Grammar School, Idere, Ayete Grammar School, Ayete, Tapa Community High School, Tapa, and Igangan High School, Igangan.

Speaking shortly after the training session held at her school, the head prefect girl of Igboora High School, Yusuf Fawziyyah, said, “We learnt a lot today, and on behalf of the SSS 3 students that are present here and the entire school, we say a very big thank you to the organizers of this program. We really appreciate your efforts. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, hinting at plans towards future editions during a concluding address, Hon. Olatunji reiterated that“this first edition was put in place to equip the SSS3 students in the region with useful skills to increase their earning capacity and thereby boost the economy of Ibarapa communities.”

He also emphasized that to ensure that the beneficiaries become properly skilled, “virtual classes will be available to them over the next one to two months. We will provide them with free mobile data to help them take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Olatunji expressed gratitude to his team of seasoned facilitators, volunteers and the sponsors of the program, including Oyo State Youth Parliament, Idagba Empowerment Foundation, Reel Studios, De-Link Hotel, Igreen Agro Allied Partners, ClemAdeeso Studios, Tolulope Ara Catering, Dele Bajaj Foundation, Alicia Spice, M.O. Visuals, Pyvotale, Motive Global Concept, Citiesprints, Himpressive Expressions, Psam Data Telecoms, Zoe Youth Team, Xpensive Media, Hossana Food Canteen, Boluas Farms, Mens Table, Believers Gathering, Grabdiz, Limitless Leadership Eversion, The TioluAdonai Media Hub, BigMen’s Laundry, Batagidi and The Value Meeting.