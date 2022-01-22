Social entrepreneur launches entertainment platform for families

An entrepreneur and pageant organiser, Konnie Agu, has announced the launch of FunHub, a company focused on providing families with fun filled experience.

Konnie Agu in an interview with Tribune Online noted that her entertainment company, FunHub, was established to create fun moments for kids and families.

According to her she has gained a lot of experience from previous events organised. She explained that FunHub was created in response to the shortage of events and activities during the festive period for kids and other family members.

She said, “We planned and executed the Miss Nigeria pageant, as well as some other awards and shows.

“I went ahead to conceptualise, plan and execute the Face of Okija event which was a corporate social responsibility event for Nestoil Group. After this project, the zeal to plan and execute my own events kept getting stronger.”

Speaking about the previous programmes and events she had organised, Agu said, “In December, we had our first event tagged ‘Christmas Funday’ at the Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos. For me, it was a dream come true.

“Starting out last year, I did not know the event would eventually hold as I kept pushing it forward. But with the smiles on the faces of attendees, I am glad it happened.

“On several occasions, I felt like giving up on the idea. I gave myself many reasons to make me believe the time wasn’t right. With the tough economic situation in the country and hike in prices of almost everything, I cannot beat my chest to say it was financially worth it. But, because of the passion I have for kids and their families, it was more of a moral profit for me.”

