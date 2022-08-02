Social Action seeks end to endemic corruption in NDDC

The leadership of Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action) on Tuesday underscored the urgent need for the newly appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana to tackle the endemic corruption in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Social Action’s Programmes Coordinator, Comrade Botti Isaac, made this known in a statement made available to Tribune Online.

While congratulating the newly appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Comrade Isaac urged Hon. Umana on the need to bring his wealth of experience to bear as an astute administrator by carrying out necessary reforms, as well as constitute the NDDC Board for the effective administration of the Commission.

“We are extremely excited about his well-deserved appointment. As an astute administrator with a proven record of hard work, dedication, discipline, and success, there is no doubt that Hon. Umana Okon Umana will bring this competence to bear in ensuring that the much-expected transformation of the Niger Delta region is achieved.

“His achievements as the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority as well as other feats prove that Hon. Umana is an ardent reformer and a man of goodwill.

“Social Action, therefore calls on Hon. Umana Okon Umana to see to it that the people of the Niger Delta region who have suffered years of stagnated infrastructural growth and general human development benefit from his administration.

“We appeal to his administration to not only rekindle the people’s hope but ensure that the region receives commensurate development.

“We call on Hon. Umana Okon Umana to use his good office as the Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to ensure that the NDDC receives the deserved attention and that corruption in the system is eliminated and a substantive board is put in place to pilot the affairs of the Commission.

“We hope that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be repositioned for accountability and improved and effective service delivery under the watch of Hon. Umana Okon Umana.

“Social Action heartfeltly congratulates Hon. Umana Okon Umana and wishes him success in his office as the Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs,” Comrade Isaac said.

