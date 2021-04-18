Sobola becomes Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola, better known as Sotayo Gaga has become the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State, a title bestowed on her by the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan.

In excitement, the actress who took to her Instagram page revealed that she is now the Queen Mother of the Uke Kingdom in Nasarawa State.

Also in attendance at the event was Ambassador Sadiq Ibrahim, who graced the occasion alongside some other personalities.

While sharing a video from the event, the actress wrote: So today I officially become the Queen Mother of Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa, adding that the title is the second in the history of the kingdom.

In his congratulatory message to the actress, the emir said “Once again, congratulations as the youngest among the Sarauniyas in the northern emirates.

Her colleagues in the industry have also congratulated Sotayo on the new title.

