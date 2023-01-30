‘So there’s no baby?’ Netizens react to Ka3na’s fake pregnancy announcement

Reactions have trailed Ka3na’s fake announcement on her second baby’s arrival which social media users believed was aimed at promoting her newly set up business.

Recall that the ex bbnaija star uploaded pictures and a video of her fake baby bump.

She revealed the delivery of her fake second child in the UK on January 29 and promised to unveil the baby in the early hours of 30th January 2023, at exactly 9.00 am.

At the scheduled time, Ka3na revealed her business page, a clothing collection said to be co-owned by her daughter instead of the face the newborn her fans were expecting.

ALSO READ: How I lost my virginity at 19, BBNaija’s Pere opens up

She wrote, “The Millennium Collection by Ka3na Brand was conceived and birthed on the love and inseparable bond between I and my super talented daughter who’s my BFF.

“I wanted to create a brand that will bring us much closer together. A Brand that will inspire other millennial mothers and families.”

There have been several reactions and comments on the post.

@Iamjoshselby wrote: “who wants to get verified?”

@ destiny.more: “So there’s no baby?? Let me go and

delete my congratulations on ur Twitter post…. Mtcheeewww.”





@ kaycee_blinks: “E be like say this one don dey cr*ze.”

@Ojumuyidefoluke

”u won’t make heaven for this first let me

take my congratulations back”

@ Stacia_willy posted: ”Omor this woman

Btw you and @officialblessing ceo

Who is more dramatic?”

@ linda_dadson

This level of craziness deserves it’s own reality show