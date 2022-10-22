So tell me, what brought you to the UK?

Lola was startled as she could vividly connect to that voice, she hurriedly disconnected the phone call she had, walked straight in between her friend and the gentleman who was saying Hi and she said, Hi Craig, with her face lit up.

Craig was as shocked to see Lola, as Lola was as well. They hugged immediately, he gave her a peck on the cheek, Lola felt an emotional connection to Craig immediately. She was super excited. She hurriedly took him away, leaving her friend to sort out herself.

Lola and Craig hand in hand walked to the other side of the road to a quieter restaurant. Before Craig could say anything, Lola just started pecking him all over his face. Craig stood still and could not utter a word.

I am so sorry Craig, I am so sorry I let you go. Craig was surprised at Lola’s reaction as he was still in shock seeing Lola in the UK.

I should be the one apologizing to you for not keeping in touch for so long. He explained to Lola how he got the opportunity to work at the UK branch of his office in Nigeria and he didn’t have time to call her or anyone.

He left about three days after he got the offer and has since been trying to settle into work with so much paperwork to do.

How was your sister’s wedding?

Wedding? My Sister? Hmmm…. I couldn’t even attend my sister’s wedding. He swiftly opened his phone gallery to show Lola all the beautiful pictures he got from the wedding.

Lola burst out in tears. Craig held her close to his chest and helped her clean her tears.

Why the tears? Craig asked.

Lola summoned the courage to tell Craig about the pain and disappointment she felt in the last month due to her rejecting Craig’s invitation to his sister’s wedding, she was then surprised that Craig didn’t even make it to the wedding and did not think much of it.

Craig burst into laughter, he laughed and laughed, he laughed so hard that tears rolled down his cheeks.

Do you mean, you still remember that?

Craig has been so overwhelmed with his relocation activities and new role in a new country, that he had no reminiscence of the invitation until Lola mentioned it.





Madam, let’s eat ‘jare’… (Craig bade Lola to sit so they can eat).

Lola ate slowly and reluctantly while looking at Craig’s face all through her plate of Roast Dinner with all the Trimmings. The roast dinner has been a British staple dinner for many years. (Though there have always been disagreements as to what constitutes the perfect roast dinner and whether the potatoes should be roasted, boiled, or mashed, and what vegetables must be on the serving platter.)

So tell me, what brought you to the UK? Craig asked Lola.

Lola gave him the whole story preceding her journey and how she was on a soul search to the UK. He smiled and held her hand – so you came soul searching because of a man…Craig teased and Lola just giggled.

Since you are here because of me, just stay here and don’t go back. Lola gave him a look and remembered his last offer which she rejected, which made her miserable for over a month.

Maybe, Lola responded.

They continued the gist till midnight and slept off on the corner side couch at the restaurant.

Hey peeps, are you ready to go now? The waiter tapped their table with the bill.

Craig paid and called a cab home, and so did Lola; with a promise to see her the next day for a quick lunch during work.

As Lola was scheduled to be back in Nigeria in three days.

Lola flew back to Nigeria with so much relief that God does answer prayers indeed, with a promise to be back in the UK to visit Craig properly.

To be continued

