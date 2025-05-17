‘So disturbed’: What Justin Bieber said about allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence amid growing speculation linking him to disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, just days after the latter’s high-profile sex trafficking trial began.

Diddy, 55, is facing serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering—allegations he has denied. The trial has prompted widespread concern and intense scrutiny, especially regarding his past relationships with young artists, including Bieber, who was only a teenager when he first met and worked with the rapper.

Fans grew alarmed after a resurfaced video showed a 15-year-old Bieber spending “48 hours” with Diddy, an encounter the rapper described as “a 15-year-old’s dream.” In the clip, Combs stated, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him… I don’t have legal guardianship of him but for the next 48 hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

Now, the pop star has addressed the speculation. In a statement released Thursday through his spokesperson to TMZ, Bieber clarified:

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources also confirmed to TMZ that Combs never abused Bieber, and described their interactions as “performative.” According to insiders, Bieber was actually closer to Diddy’s sons than to the rapper himself.

Behind the scenes, however, a source told DailyMail.com that Bieber is deeply affected by the revelations:

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.”

They added:

“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn’t been responding on this since the home raids. He’s not going to.”

The insider also revealed Bieber’s regret over collaborating with Diddy on his 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid:

“He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him.”

“He was featured on Diddy’s most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it.”

Another video resurfaced showing a teenage Bieber appearing visibly uncomfortable as Diddy questioned his absence.

“What’s up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Bieber, then 16, nervously replied:

“I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my… and what not… but you never got my number. I’m going to tell you my number.”

Fans have long speculated about Bieber’s relationship with the rapper, even pointing to lyrics from his 2021 song Lonely as a possible cry for help:

“And everybody saw me sick / And it felt like no one gave a s**t / They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid. What if you had it all / And it felt like nobody to call? Maybe then you’d know me / ‘Cause I’ve had everything / But no one’s listening / And that’s just lonely. I’m so lonely. Lonely.”

One fan commented at the time:

“No one protected him. Not even his family. I absolutely adore this song, but the words have always stood out to me. I hope he can heal with time.”

As the disturbing details continue to emerge from Diddy’s trial—now including harrowing testimony from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura—Bieber’s message stands as a reminder to focus on the real victims:

“Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

The trial continues, with Combs facing life in prison if convicted.

