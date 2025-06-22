The management of ENL Consortium, operators of one of Nigeria’s busiest cargo terminals at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, has debunked reports alleging that a cargo ship was gutted by fire at its facility on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the company, ENL Consortium clarified that there was no fire incident aboard the vessel in question.

According to the company, what occurred was the emission of smoke from one of the hatches of the ship — a situation that was swiftly identified and effectively curtailed without escalation.

“There was absolutely no naked fire on the ship,” the statement emphasised.

“The smoke was quickly traced, and our emergency response team acted immediately in line with established safety protocols. The situation was promptly brought under control.”

The company further noted that no lives were at risk, and there was no damage to cargo, equipment, or infrastructure at the terminal.

ENL Consortium emphasized its unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and emergency preparedness. It stated that the quick and professional handling of the incident highlights the company’s strong safety culture and the effectiveness of its rapid response systems.

“Port operations at ENL Terminal remain safe, stable, and fully operational,” the statement concluded.

The statement added that ENL Consortium remains one of Nigeria’s leading port terminal operators, handling thousands of tons of cargo annually with a track record of safety and efficiency.

The company reiterated its dedication to ensuring that both personnel and cargo are protected at all times through strict adherence to global safety standards.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

