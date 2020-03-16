Smithworks partners Axa Mansard to promote corporate performance

An insurance company, AXA Mansard, has partnered with Smithworks Limited to drive the sustenance of corporate performance through culture integration.

Speaking at an event which was themed, “Leveraging Culture for Driving and Sustaining Growth”, the Head of Learning and Development, AXA Mansard Insurance, Olumide Ekun, said the move was geared towards providing insight into key cultural dimensions and how businesses can leverage renewed culture to attract and retain top talents.

“The world is constantly changing and the onus is on everyone to ensure they identify the gaps between the culture they have and the culture they need to achieve top performance across their organisation.

“At AXA Mansard, we constantly challenge ourselves to ensure we identify key cultural dimensions that can be used to map our organisation whilst identifying strengths and tailwinds we can leverage to produce even greater results in our organisational health,” Mr Ekun said.

In attendance were heads of public institutions, leaders of professional associations, human resources managers, project managers, small business owners, as well as leaders of private institutions and nonprofit organisations.