SMEs: Nigeria yet to hit pre-COVID 45m mark —Eradiri, AAASME president

The President of All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (AAASME), Dr. Jasper Eradiri, has said despite showing some resilience, small businesses in Nigeria are yet to fully recover to hit the 45 million SMEs mark the country used to boast of pre-COVID.

Eradiri stated this in an exclusive chat with the Nigerian Tribune in Lagos recently.

He argued that despite a drop in figure from 45 million, pre-COVID, to 38.5 million post-COVID, SMEs in Africa showed some resilience when every other businesses were down, due to the pandemic.

“You will realise they were there when every other thing shut down. Then, it was SMEs that were responsible for feeding all of us, even though there was a dip in the number,” he stated.

The former Director General of the Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency however expressed the delight that the sector is on the recovery path, as evidenced in its present figure of 40 million.

On some of the challenges facing SMEs in Africa, the Bayelsa-born Chemical Engineer identified market access, linkages, tech barriers and finance as some of those hindrances small businesses continued to grapple with in this part of the globe.

Eradiri also queried the financial institutions’ classification of African SMEs as ‘high risk’, and as a result not credit-worthy, adding that the rate of defaults is far higher with big businesses, in the continent, yet they enjoy bigger loan facilities and patronage from those banks.

The AAASME boss therefore called for an Afrocentric model of finance, which, he argued would be different from the existing ones drawn by the colonial masters, and, as a result, not suitable for the ‘largely informal’ SMEs operations in Africa.

He disclosed that, as part of the World SMEs Day, the association would, on June 28, be unveiling a Continental SMEs Fund, involving different financial institutions, and which could be easily accessed by small businesses and members of the association, desirous of enhancing their fortunes.

“To mark the Day, we are looking at two things that will excite the SMEs,” he said.

We are unveiling a Continental SMEs fund. We’ve also talked about Africa’s SMEs Mall, which is a digital mall, it will be test run again this year before its eventual launch. We are also looking at unveiling the Enterprise Africa Magazine, a journal that will tell a story of different segments of SMEs. It will also showcase different SMEs in different parts of the continent. It would have a room for a trade nexus, business to business, business to government,” Eradiri added.

