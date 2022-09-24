SMEDAN trains 22 tailors, gifts 66 sewing machines as starter packs in Bauchi

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has organized training for 22 selected tailors in Bauchi State and gifts 66 sewing machines as starter packs upon completion of their training.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the training and distribution of starter packs to the beneficiaries on Friday, the Director General, SMEDAN, Mr Olawale Fasanya, said that the programme was put up by SMEDAN to improve the performances of tailors in the state.

He also said that the aim of the programme was for people to see well designed and packaged finished clothes being sown by these tailors.

Olawale Fasanya further explained that the training was not meant for beginners in the tailoring industry but meant for established tailors, adding that the idea was to also help them get a more finished product that could be exported abroad.

He added that each of the beneficiaries would be given three different types of sewing machines so as to enable them get a more finished work that could make them compete globally with their counterparts.

“With some of these empowerment we are going to give them which are finishing machines, it will help them get to market both locally and internationally,” said Fasanya.

The D-G also expressed optimism that the federal government would cover more participants in the empowerment programme in order to showcase their talents to the international world.

He however called on the beneficiaries to take very good care of the machines given to them and urged them to use the starter packs effectively and for the purpose, they were meant for.

According to him, “They have been taught how to handle the machines as well as how to maintain them and they are expected to employ more people with the starter packs given to them,”.

The organizing Secretary of the Bauchi State Tailors Association, Malam Abdullahi Maushago who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said that they have gained additional knowledge during the two-day training exercise.

According to him, “We were trained on how to improve our services and how to get more profit in our business. We really appreciate the federal government through SMEDAN because this is life-changing empowerment for all of us who were lucky to have been selected.”

Abdullahi Maishago also assured that every participant of the training is ready to show SMEDAN, their customers or even the whole world, their improved services and good finishing of their works which could be packaged for export.

He also promised that the monitoring committee of the association would ensure that none of the beneficiaries put any of the machines in the market for sale.

