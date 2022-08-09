SMEDAN begins training for Ekiti agri-business owners to boost export

Determined to enhance food security and boost agriculture export, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has commenced capacity training for no fewer than 155 participants in agribusiness across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya, while speaking at the opening of the five-day 2022 Agric-business Development and Empowerment Programme (ADEP) under its National AgricPreneurship Training Scheme (NATS) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the agency would remain committed to provide functional knowledge and skills for existing agricultural value-chain associations and individuals.

He explained that agriculture potentials of the country when properly harnessed could serve as mainstay of the nation’s economy, adding that the over-reliance on oil for export was no longer sustainable.

Fasanya said that the beneficiaries after the training would be supported with materials including linking them up with public and private institutions towards impacting their initiatives, “to bring about sustainable food security, employment generation and poverty reduction.”

According to him, “the programme is to empower the agripreneurs by integrating entrepreneurial skills and knowledge into modern agricultural practices to produce agripreneurs and workforce to cater for agricultural enterprises in Nigeria and beyond.

“It is intended to unleash and reinforce agricultural transformation for food security and also improve agricultural export earnings which are currently abysmally low.

“As an agency with the mandate to facilitate a structured, sustainable and efficient MSME sub-sector, we will continue to strive for excellence and strategic growth through forming strong partnership with reputable public and private institutions as this will enable us to build inclusive and globally competitive enterprises. “

Speaking, the Ekiti state governor represented by the head of the state’s Medium Enterprises Development Agency(MEDA) commended SMEDAN for coming up with the training which he said would further enhance the capacity of the agripreneurs and organisations towards boosting the economy of the state and the country.

He reiterated the commitment of the administration to provide enabling environment for businesses to grow, adding that the ongoing construction of the cargo airport when completed in the next few months would serve as a catalyst for export of the agricultural produce.

