The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has rejected the Water Resources Bill which is presently before the National Assembly, adding that it has also instituted a legal action against the government with the aim of challenging the government’s excesses.

The group consisting of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF); Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere; apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum (MBF) said the lands across the country should be under the control of the state governors in line with the Land Use Act.

According to a press release jointly signed by PANDEF Leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Ohanaeze Leader; Chief John Nwodo and MBF President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, SMBLF backed Governor Samuel Ortom who said the attempt to ‘secretly’ pass the bill was anti-federalism, adding that it negates the right of all Nigerians.

“The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum is once again impressed with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue for showing how a governor should be responsive to the plight of his people under repression with his latest statement on the obnoxious, vexatious and divisive overwork the Buhari government is doing for herdsmen through its devious plan on water resources bill.

“The governor insisted that the bill which sought to bring all water sources (surface and underground) as well as river banks under the control of the Federal Government through its agencies was anti-federalism and also negated the right of Nigerians to their God-given resources.

“He further observed that Section 13 of the Bill, states thus: ‘In implementing the principles under subsection (2) of this section, the institutions established under this Act shall promote integrated water resources management and the coordinated management of land and water resources, surface water and groundwater resources, river basins and adjacent marine and coastal environment and upstream and downstream interests.’

“He described as curious, the reintroduction of the Bill, which was rejected in 2018 by the 8th Assembly adding ‘those pushing for the passage of the bill at all cost have a surreptitious motive which is not yet clear to other Nigerians.’

“We agree totally with the governor and state further that this government is obviously working on a pernicious agenda to permanently damage this country with unpopular measures such as this revived water resources bill.

“That Buhari like Mobutu Sese Sekou of Zaire wants to be succeeded by chaos which daily manifests in its reckless conduct of our national affairs.

“This country has lived in peace for several years with its lands vested in the governors through the Land Use Act which is part of the constitution.”

SMBLF also condemned attempts to replace Christian nominee for the leadership of the National Population Commission (NPC) with another Muslim nominee.

“We were shocked as a country last week to listen to the SGF Boss Mustapha announcing the approval of Mr Silas Agara as the approved Chairman of National Population Commission after the latest council of state meeting. The report was relayed on NTA, only for the medium to announce a substituted name of Nasiru Isa before the end of news confirming the fears that Buhari’s men were planning to replace the Christian with a Muslim playing on our fault lines.

“We have approached the court to challenge the excesses of this government and we challenge Nigerians not to surrender the soul of the country to its shenanigans. Nigeria must outlive the Buhari government in its schemes,” the release added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate … water resources bill | water resources bill | water resources bill