5 smart TV settings to change to protect your privacy 

Buying a modern television for your living room brings cinema-quality pictures, direct streaming apps, and endless entertainment right into your home.

However, many family households fail to realise that modern flat-screen televisions are essentially powerful computers with large screens attached. When connected to your home Wi-Fi network, these devices do far more than just play movies; they gather continuous information about what happens inside your house.

From recording your watching habits to tracking connected gaming consoles and storing your location details, unconfigured televisions continuously gather data in the background.

According to technical privacy evaluations published by Consumer Reports and leading cybersecurity researchers, default television setup procedures trick users into consenting to aggressive telemetry collection. Most buyers blindly accept all factory terms during initial installation, essentially giving permission for their personal data to be gathered and monetised.

In this article, Tribune Online examines five essential Smart TV settings you must adjust immediately to secure your privacy and regain full control over your household data.

Automatic content recognition (ACR)

The single most invasive tracking tool built into modern televisions is a background system known as Automatic Content Recognition.

This internal software takes digital snapshots or audio samples of your screen several times every second. It sends these small data signatures back to manufacturer servers to identify precisely which broadcast channel, movie, or external video game you are watching at any given moment, even when using an external cable box.

To shut down this active monitoring, navigate to your TV’s system menu. On Samsung sets, look under General & Privacy for “Viewing Information Services”; on LG devices, find “Live Plus” inside Additional Settings; and on Roku models, turn off “Use Information for TV Inputs” under Smart TV Experience.

Personalised advertising and behavioral profiling

Once your television gathers data on your daily viewing patterns, it uses that profile to push targeted advertisements directly onto your screen.

Manufacturers generate a unique digital Advertising ID for your specific television set. This identifier links your watching habits with ad networks, allowing companies to push targeted commercial pop-ups onto your TV menu based on your personal lifestyle and demographic details.

You can easily limit this targeted advertising by entering your TV’s Privacy or Legal Settings sub-menu. Toggle off options named “Interest-Based Advertising,” “Personalised Ads,” or select the option to reset your device Advertising ID entirely to sever existing profiling links.

ALSO READ: 6 things to do before your old phone number is reassigned

Voice control microphone permissions

Voice-activated remotes and hands-free microphone arrays provide convenient hands-free control, but they also open up continuous room audio monitoring.

If left enabled with default settings, internal microphones constantly listen for wake phrases like “Hey Google” or “Alexa”. In doing so, short snippets of ambient room conversations and background noise can be recorded and uploaded to corporate servers to “improve voice recognition services”.

ALSO READ: 6 things to do before your old phone number is reassigned

If you prefer maximum privacy over hands-free convenience, open the Voice settings menu on your TV and turn off hands-free wake word detection. On remotes with a physical microphone slider or mute switch, switch it to the off position to physically cut off audio access.

Automatic diagnostics and data telemetry

During initial installation, most smart platforms prompt users to allow “Diagnostic and Usage Collection” to help fix software bugs.

In practice, this background telemetry sends continuous reports to the manufacturer regarding which apps you launch, how many hours your set remains turned on daily, crash logs, and details about other smart devices attached to your Wi-Fi router.

To turn off continuous diagnostics reporting, head into the Support or System About menu on your set. Uncheck the boxes labeled “Send Diagnostic Data,” “Help Improve Product Performance,” or “System Logs Sharing”.

Wi-Fi and bluetooth nearby device scanning

Modern smart televisions contain background scanning features designed to detect other smartphones, tablets, and wireless speakers nearby.

While this makes casting content to your screen slightly faster, it allows your television to map out other personal electronic devices in your living room and share that local network footprint with third-party tracking partners.

To close this entry point, check your TV’s Connection or General Network settings menu. Disable options such as “Always Available Scanning,” “Wake on Wi-Fi,” or “Bluetooth Device Discovery” so your set stops searching for nearby hardware when it is sitting idle.

Step-by-Step: How to secure your smart TV today

Securing your television takes only a few minutes when following a clear, methodical process.

First, grab your remote control and press the Home or Settings button to open your main setup screen. Scroll down through the options to find the sub-menu labeled “Privacy,” “Legal Information,” or “Terms & Conditions”.

Second, systematically review each agreement page individually. Uncheck boxes that authorize data collection, content recognition, or interest-based advertising. You only need to accept the primary End User License Agreement to keep basic internet and app streaming working.

Third, for complete privacy peace of mind, consider using an external streaming stick (such as an Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick) instead of your TV’s built-in operating system, or simply disconnect your smart TV from Wi-Fi entirely after running routine software updates.