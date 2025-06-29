Smart tips on how to position yourself for jobs after NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year program that doesn’t just provide you with an avenue to serve the nation but also an opportunity to position yourself for the labour market before the end of your service year.

The job market is increasingly getting tougher as the years run by, and to avoid joining the clique of job hunters after the end of your NYSC, you can use this one year as a window period to strategically position yourself to land a full-time job after service.

Here’s a helpful guide on how to position yourself during your NYSC year to smoothly land a full-time job after service.

1. Strategic PPA

A key way you can position yourself for a good full-time job after your service is through your Primary Place of Assignment (PPA).

If you have the chance to influence your PPA, please do. Aim for an organisation that aligns with your career goals, even if the pay is low. For instance, if you are a Communications graduate, aim for media houses and PR firms, and do not just allow yourself to be posted to a school as a teacher.

2. Be Teachable and Reliable

Teachability and reliability are key traits that can help you land a full-time job after your service.

From your first day at work, show enthusiasm, humility, and a willingness to learn. This is because your employers are observing you and if you prove to be useful, reliable, and adaptable often than not, there is a high chance of you getting an offer for a full-time role after service.

During your service year, invest in relationships and not just contact. Use your NYSC year to connect with professionals and mentors in your field, as many of these relationships will come through with referrals that will help you land a job after your service.

4. Apply for Jobs Early

Do you want to land a full-time job immediately after your service? Apply for jobs early.

Start applying for full-time roles from about 4-6 months before you pass out of the scheme. Don’t wait until your service year ends.

5. Be Open to Internships Post-NYSC

While you are on the lookout for a full-time job after your service, you should also consider applying for graduate trainee programs and internships in major companies. Don’t look down on internship opportunities because not everyone lands a job immediately.

Besides, this will help you get more hands-on experience and explore different challenges that may broaden your scope of understanding about the industry.

Be willing to continue as an intern or volunteer because oftentimes, it usually leads to a full-time role.

6. Acquire Certifications

Certifications can pave the way for you to land a full-time job after your service. During your service year, enroll in free or affordable online courses. Get certified in areas related to your career, e.g., digital marketing, data analysis, customer service, etc.

This shows your commitment to personal development, and the addition of these certifications to your CV improves your employability level.

Lastly, ensure you update your CV and LinkedIn account regularly. Infuse your CV with your NYSC experiences, certifications, and skills. Share your work, projects, and professional growth online, especially on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is a platform where recruiters often search for young talent to employ.

The truth is, how you spend your NYSC year can either open doors or delay your career journey. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so prepare and position yourself well for bigger opportunities and the life ahead.