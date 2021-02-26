Slim Cartel’s Nino Dray talks tough, set to take Nigerian music industry by storm

Idoko Babangida Peter may not be as familiar as the stage name ‘Nino Dray’ which has, over time, gained relatable momentum among his fans in the Nigerian entertainment and hip-hop scene.

Born in Adamawa in 1996, Nino Dray fell in love with music, having been a member of the choir from a very young age. While growing up, he spent most part of his holidays with late legendary producer, OJB Jezreel from whom, according to him, he learnt the rudiments of music.

In a move to further his career, the music sensation, who originally hails from Benue State, was recently unveiled after he penned a recording and promotional contract with Slim Cartel Music Worldwide, a record label based in Lagos.

Disclosing this during a media briefing held recently at their headquarters in Lekki, the Chief Executive Officer of Slim Cartel Music, Mr. Festus Agbongiarhuoyi, a statistician based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), revealed that the signed contract is expected to last for an initial term of three years, after which further negotiations may be welcome.

Agbongiarhuoyi added that Nino Dray, being a versatile artiste full of promises, made the company more than willing to support his career to the best of its strength.

“After due assessment by our team of professionals, we have come to a conclusion that Nino Dray is bankable, and in consideration with Nigeria being the biggest hub of entertainment in Africa, we are convinced that any amount spent on his career is money well spent,” Agbongiarhuoyi noted.

In commemoration of the successful sail of the deal and in the spirit of the ‘love month’, Nino Dray also released a single, featuring DMW star, Peruzzi, titled ‘Let go’ which is currently enjoying airplay across various radio and television channels across Africa and streaming platforms.

While the Nino Dray’s debut track is ‘Something’ where he featured YBNL’s rave of the moment Bella Shmurda, the Economics graduate is also currently working with top artistes and producers to release his Extended Play (EP) before the end of the year.

