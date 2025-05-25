Slim at All Costs: The hidden mental and physical toll of Nigeria’s beauty trend

THERE is a growing obsession sweeping through the media among women across Nigeria. It’s the glorification of the slim figure, the hourglass silhouette, the filtered body. From celebrity endorsements of weight loss teas to everyday women documenting their “transformation journeys,” there’s an unspoken message that to be worthy, attractive, or even socially acceptable, you must be slim and slim in a very particular way.

This pursuit of unrealistic beauty standards is doing more harm than we realize. For many, it doesn’t stop at buying a waist trainer or cutting down on carbs. It slides quietly into eating disorders, body dysmorphia(a distorted perception of one’s appearance), and the constant emotional turmoil of never feeling good enough. Women skip meals, starve themselves, pop pills, and gulp down herbal concoctions that promise magic but come with hidden costs. Sadly, these costs are often borne by both the mind and the body.

Let’s talk about the mind first. Eating disorders and body dysmophia are mental health conditions, serious ones. When a person obsessively focuses on their weight or perceived flaws in their body, it starts to affect how they feel, think, and behave. They might look perfectly fine to others, even beautiful, but still feel ugly or overweight. This disconnect between reality and perception is not vanity, it’s a mental struggle, often deeply rooted in societal pressure and internalized standards.

A few years ago, I was constantly dissatisfied with my body. I thought I was too fat. I started skipping breakfast, then dinner. I counted calories obsessively. At some point, I was eyeing the keto lifestyle, convinced it would be my salvation. By the time I was down to size 10, I still wasn’t comfortable. At exactly the time I complained about my weight, people around me would look at me in surprise and say, “Bola, you’re not fat. Where is the fatness?” They would say as a matter of fact, nobody would even know you had children already. But I couldn’t see what they saw. I lacked insight. I had internalized the models and celebrities I saw, perfect shapes and flawless curves as the only standard.

It wasn’t until much later that I gained clarity. That’s the thing with body dysmorphia, you don’t always know you’re in it until you come out. It distorts your reality. I once met a lady who constantly complained she was too short. She couldn’t go out without high heels, even for the simplest outings. But looking at her, she stood around 5 feet 7 inches, well above the average height for Nigerian women. Would you call that short? That’s just one in a thousand ways people struggle with body dissatisfaction. For someone dissatisfied with their normal weight, you think you’re chasing health or confidence, but what you’re really doing is punishing yourself for not fitting an artificial mold.

And while we’re punishing ourselves mentally, our bodies are also being punished, especially when we turn to slimming teas, pills, or herbal mixtures. These so-called “solutions” are often nothing more than cleverly marketed dangers. Most of them contain harsh diuretics that force the body to lose water quickly. That’s not fat loss, it’s dehydration. And when the body is repeatedly dehydrated, the kidneys suffer.

The kidneys, our body’s filtration system, work hard to remove toxins and balance fluids. When overloaded with these products, they’re pushed beyond their natural capacity. Slimming teas and herbal concoctions overwork them, sometimes to the point of failure. Many of these products also contain harmful chemicals like sibutramine or hidden heavy metals. These substances may not show immediate symptoms but gradually cause inflammation of the kidneys. The damage builds up slowly, leading to chronic kidney disease, and in some cases, irreversible failure. And it’s not just the kidneys; the liver, too, is under attack. As the body’s primary detox organ, the liver is responsible for metabolizing many of these herbs and drugs. Prolonged use leads to toxic overload, inflammation, jaundice, and in severe cases, liver failure.

Sometimes, it’s not even the product alone, it’s the combination. A woman might be on slimming pills, skipping meals, drinking only fluids, working out excessively, and not sleeping well. It becomes a vicious cycle of overexertion, malnutrition, and self-neglect disguised as discipline. The body begins to shut down. Fertility is affected. Hormonal balance is disrupted.

It’s heartbreaking that all of this is being done in the name of beauty. A fleeting image. A moment of praise. An attempt to fit into a dress or keep up with a trend. How did we get to a point where our self-worth is tied to a waist measurement?

There’s a healthier way to understand your body. Tools like the Body Mass Index (BMI) can help you know if your weight is healthy for your height, but even that isn’t the full story. True health is about how you feel, your energy level, your ability to function daily, your strength, and your joy. It’s about being able to play with your kids without panting. Climbing a staircase without a racing heartbeat. Waking up without aches and fatigue and t’s about mental peace, looking in the mirror and saying, “This is me, and I’m doing just fine.”

If you truly need to lose weight, it should come through regular exercise, nourishing meals and mindful eating, gentle, and most importantly, compassion for your body. Not crash diets. Not pills. Not teas that boast of quick results but leave your organs screaming for help. Not self-hate dressed as discipline.

Let’s stop normalizing silent suffering in pursuit of a body type. Let’s start choosing health, self-kindness, and realistic beauty. The kind that reflects joy, presence, and inner strength.

A lot of people often wonder: Why do I eat so little and still gain weight, while others seem to eat everything and stay slim? Next week, I’ll share the science behind metabolism, genetics, hormones, and stress, so you can finally understand what really affects weight and how to follow a healthier, more realistic path to wellness. Until next week, take good care of your body and soul.