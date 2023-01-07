Slay in maxi dresses that give ‘rich aunty vibes’

Xquisite Style
By Eniola Oyemolade
maxi

THE word “rich aunty vibes” became a slang after many ladies realised that dressing in maxi dresses (or bubus) makes them look classy and sophisticated, just like a rich aunty.

These maxi dresses come in different colours and patterns and can be worn to church, casual outings, birthday parties, and so on. They are also super comfortable.

Pair your maxi dress with a head scarf, shades, fashionable slippers and a matching hand bag and you will definitely look like a rich aunty.

Check out some maxi dresses ideas you can recreate.

PHOTOS: Internet

Comments
