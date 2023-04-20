The Society of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (SLAMEN) has called on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to increase its enforcement of the provision of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs.) and to carry out more surveillance with regards to the abuse of Expatriate Quota policy of the country.

SLAMEN also tasked the NCAA to use its economic audit to check the financial strength of any organisation that owes workers’ salaries for two month at a stretch as it constitutes a very serious safety issues

Speaking on the abuse of the country’s expatriate policy,the president of SLAMEN, Mr Chukwuka Iloeje frowned at a situation where foreign engineers are employed to perform aircraft maintenance while local engineers are out of work or are not trained to carry out the duty which he said was not good for the Nigerian aviation industry.

Iloeje who said this at the 1st Quarterly General Meeting /General Election held at 631 Air Force Base, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, declared: “We request that the authority uses its economic audit to determine the continued financial capability of an organization that does not pay salaries for two months at a stretch – a serious safety issues”.

He emphasised the need for the NCAA to open a channel for anonymous reporting of violations to avoid fears of reporting or victimisation of reporters, adding that necessary and appropriate control should be taken on these issues.

Iloeje urged employers of Aircraft Maintenance Engineers such as Airlines and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MROs) to make it a priority to train and use Nigerian licenced engineers for their various purposes rather than giving prominence to employing foreign personnel.

The President while appreciating employers for providing Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) the opportunity to practice their profession and also meet their societal obligations, however appealed to them to continue to give due recognition to the importance of the profession as provided for in the Nig. CARs and NCAA-approved company manuals.

His words: “Provide the required tools, spares, and equipment. Maintain good working conditions for licensed engineers to perform optimally. Pay engineers good salaries that are commensurate with the very high responsibility bestowed on us by our duty. Our families need to be very comfortable for us to always be in the right frame of mind to perform safely and efficiently.”

On the profession of aircraft Maintenance Engineering, the SLAMEN President, acknowledged importance of the profession worldwide by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to airlines and passengers as very critical to aviation.

Iloeje who said after the manufacturer of aircraft, that the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers are next in the ladder said: “We occupy the next step in the next ladder of safety. A pilot cannot embark on a flight without the Certificate of Release to Service being issued by an appropriately rated Licensed Engineer nor will a passenger board an aircraft if he knows that it is not well maintained and hence not airworthy. We are therefore required to be people of high integrity, reliable sense of purpose, and excellent performers of our duty.”

He advised members to perform their functions excellently in other not to be found wanting while urging them to be conversant with the provisions of Nig. CARs, relevant Aircraft Maintenance Manuals and other requirements.





“Perform our duties to always give confidence to the occupants of the aircraft. Let us work hard to help our companies minimize delays and flight cancellations, improve financial standing and grow the businesses,” he advised.

The high point of the event was the induction of SLAMEN registered members that were represented by seven of its members.

