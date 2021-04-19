Slain Soldiers: Ten weapons recovered, four arrested ― Ortom

Ten weapons including a machine gun and eight AK 47 that were taken away by bandits from the slain soldiers at Bonta community in the Konshisha local government area of the state have been recovered.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this to newsmen, on Monday, after the State Security Council meeting.

The governor who spoke at the end of the expanded state Security Council Meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi further said that four persons including two traditional rulers, the deputy Chairman of Konshisha and the Councilor of Mbatser/ Mbaguaza have also been arrested and handed over to the police in connection with the killing of the soldiers.

The governor listed the names of those who were handed over to the police to include Sam Kave (Deputy Chairman), Tersoo Mela (Councillor), Chief Emmanuel Adegbenda (Kindred Head of Mbator) as well as District Head of Iwuarayam, Chief Unaha Koko.

He maintained that the people were handed over to the police to ensure that those who committed the crime are arrested and brought to book.

Ortom further said that the Security Council also resolved that he would lead a delegation to President Muhammadu to apologise and condole him on what happened in Konshisha.

He thanked the Defence Minister and other top military officers for allowing the stakeholders try to recover the arms.

“We have been able to do a lot in the recovery. One AK-47 was recovered by the military while eight others were recovered by the stakeholders through dialogue.

“That means that nine out of 12 AK47 as well as the machine gun that was taken away from the vehicle has also been recovered and handed over to the military. Three more yet to be recovered.”

On the humanitarian crisis arising from the crisis, the governor said the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, had visited the area and have submitted a report to see how all those who were affected are also assisted.

He said the State Security Council would also be visiting Konshisha to access the situation while the State Executive Council will look at what will be appropriate to give to families of those soldiers who were killed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

